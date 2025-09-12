4,195 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MKS by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after buying an additional 958,607 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,320,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 494,207 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,228,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in MKS by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 708,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after purchasing an additional 410,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $116.00 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $125.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Research lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $267,585. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

