United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 11.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ball by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ball by 11.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALL opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

