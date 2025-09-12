4,215 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,706,000 after purchasing an additional 788,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 144,111 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,539 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,863,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In other news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

