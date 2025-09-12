United Services Automobile Association Invests $382,000 in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 10,520.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,957,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 43.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,595,000 after purchasing an additional 211,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 670.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 187,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $80.95 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

