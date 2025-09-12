United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.01. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.08 and a 52 week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

