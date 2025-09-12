United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 40.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 28.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

