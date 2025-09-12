United Services Automobile Association Makes New $418,000 Investment in Maplebear Inc. $CART

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 4,154.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 542.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,971,102 shares of company stock valued at $237,536,372. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CART stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

