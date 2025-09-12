United Services Automobile Association Invests $379,000 in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp Announces Dividend

NTAP stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

