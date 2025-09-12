Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $279.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $280.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.