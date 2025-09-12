Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.59. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $162.80 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Insider Activity

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.17.

View Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.