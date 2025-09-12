Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $33,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2,442.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 146,552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1,896.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

