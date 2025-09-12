Focus Partners Wealth Has $23.70 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,409 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

