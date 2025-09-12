Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.40% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

AVUS opened at $108.00 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

