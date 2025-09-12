Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NSC stock opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

