Focus Partners Wealth Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VYM opened at $142.03 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

