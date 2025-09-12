Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 338,620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after buying an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after buying an additional 580,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,445,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,622,000 after buying an additional 119,069 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9%

EPD opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

