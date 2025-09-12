Focus Partners Wealth Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $74.42 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.