United Services Automobile Association Invests $411,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

