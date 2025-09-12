Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $200,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Solar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.84.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $203.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $158.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

