2,748 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after purchasing an additional 295,738 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 188,477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 31,455.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 340,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,111,000 after buying an additional 148,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 64.1% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Johnson Rice cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.21.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.