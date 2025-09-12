NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in NiSource by 57.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NiSource by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

