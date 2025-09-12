Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,661 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 685,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,438 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NYSE ECC opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.8%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,527.27%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

