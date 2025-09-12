Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

