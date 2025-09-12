Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $216,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of J opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

