Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.62. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,404 shares of company stock worth $1,594,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

