Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $248,000 Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,080. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

