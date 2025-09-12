Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $304,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 55.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 73.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,777,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,121,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,709. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,013 shares of company stock worth $4,531,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

