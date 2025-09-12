Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $72,623,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,586,532 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 4.9%

RKLB opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $212,063.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,213.22. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

