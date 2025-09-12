Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

FALN stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

