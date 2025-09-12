McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after buying an additional 1,467,254 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,863,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,643,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,056,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

