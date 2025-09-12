Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,851,527.75. The trade was a 27.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 454,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $45,773,827.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,284,950.99. This trade represents a 68.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock valued at $210,622,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.16.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

