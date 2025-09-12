Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 218,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $4,339,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $32.04 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

