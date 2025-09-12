Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 14.4%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

