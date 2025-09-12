iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

