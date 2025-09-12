Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,717,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of APAM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.