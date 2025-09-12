Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.