Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $535,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

