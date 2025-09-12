Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 94,117 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NSA stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

