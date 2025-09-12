Insider Selling: ATI (NYSE:ATI) CEO Sells 15,941 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly Fields sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $1,235,746.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,565,048.24. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.ATI’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,726,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,867,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ATI by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 609,874 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,217,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ATI by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 991,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 564,308 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

