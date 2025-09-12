David Di Pilla Purchases 367,783 Shares of HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla acquired 367,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.58 per share, with a total value of A$1,316,663.14.

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, David Di Pilla acquired 200,120 shares of HMC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.42 per share, with a total value of A$684,410.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, David Di Pilla acquired 1,346,181 shares of HMC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.73 per share, with a total value of A$5,021,255.13.

HMC Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

About HMC Capital

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

