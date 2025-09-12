Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 397,310 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,403,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,967,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 540,274 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,728 shares of company stock worth $71,149,098 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

