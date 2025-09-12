Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $347,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.7%

UOCT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.