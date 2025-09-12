Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 583.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $105.02 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,028 shares of company stock valued at $102,014 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

