Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Insider Peter Huddle Acquires 632,875 Shares

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Huddle bought 632,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,613,831.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. This is a boost from Vicinity Centres’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Vicinity Centres’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia’s leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 59 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 30 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group.

