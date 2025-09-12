First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.90. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 123,103 shares changing hands.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 684,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 189,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 137,308 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 61,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

