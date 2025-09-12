First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.90. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 123,103 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
