Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jun Choo Sells 25,575 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,586.74. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jun Choo sold 2,969 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $241,854.74.

On Thursday, August 7th, Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $3,894,949.10.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 253.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZG

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.