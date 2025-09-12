Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.87 ($7.75) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.74). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.77), with a volume of 11,112 shares.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 573.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 570.87. The stock has a market cap of £306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 34.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, analysts expect that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

In other news, insider James Fuller Bt acquired 21,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £12,974.10. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

Further Reading

