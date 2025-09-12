Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $12.95. Air China shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Air China Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

