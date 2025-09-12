Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 133.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.4%

CHH stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 in the last three months. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

