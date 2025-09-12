Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $360.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.59.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

